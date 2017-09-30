Lyles (1-5) took the loss to the Giants on Friday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

This outing provided a fitting end to Lyles' season, as he's endured a disastrous campaign between Colorado and San Diego. The right-hander finishes with a 7.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB in 69.2 total innings. He may not get another look in a big-league rotation.