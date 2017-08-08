Padres' Jordan Lyles: Signs minor-league deal
Lyles, recently released by the Rockies, signed a minor-league deal with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lyles was terrible for the Rockies, as he finished with a 6.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. He had no problem finding the zone, but he just couldn't make hitters miss. Expect him to serve as organizational depth for the Padres, though they may give him a chance in the majors to see if his homer-happy ways carry over to Petco Park.
