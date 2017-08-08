Lyles, recently released by the Rockies, signed a minor league deal with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles was terrible for the Rockies, as he finished with a 6.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. He had no problem finding the zone, but just couldn't make hitters miss. Expect him to serve as organizational depth for the Padres, but they may give him a chance in the majors to show his 2.1 HR/9 won't be as big of a problem in Petco Park.