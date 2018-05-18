Lyles will take the hill against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles will start on normal rest following his impressive showing against the Rockies on Tuesday, where he took a perfect game into the eighth inning, going 7.1 innings and allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Robbie Erlin is expected to start Monday's game in Washington.

