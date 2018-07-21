Lyles (forearm) began a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A El Paso, covering 2.2 innings and giving up four runs on six hits and no walks in the affiliate's 16-1 loss to Albuquerque.

It was a rough showing from Lyles, who was pitching in a non-controlled setting for the first time since June 16. The 27-year-old tossed 46 pitches in the outing and will likely need at least two more minor-league starts to build up to the 80-to-90-pitch range before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Prior to being shut down after developing inflammation in his right forearm, Lyles went 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 66.2 innings with San Diego.