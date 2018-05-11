Lyles (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Thursday, scattering five hits over five innings, allowing just one earned run, striking out six and walking one as the Padres eventually fell 2-1.

It was the first start of the season for Lyles, who had been working out of the bullpen to this point but earned a look as a starter from manager Andy Green due to his strong work as a reliever. He did well with his first opportunity in limiting the Cardinals to the one earned run but was unlucky to get outdueled by counterpart Miles Mikolas and tagged with the loss. The performance lowered his ERA to 3.28 and his WHIP to 1.09, so he's been pitching well all season and Green has said that Lyles will remain in the rotation. What that will ultimately mean for his fantasy prospects will become clearer as he logs more starts going forward.