Padres' Jordan Lyles: Tabbed with start Thursday
Lyles will get the nod for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lyles is scheduled to make his first start of the season after posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.07 WHIP to go along with 16 strikeouts through 19.2 innings out of the bullpen. He logged a poor outing April 29 against the Mets when he allowed four runs in 1.2 innings of work, but he's been pretty solid otherwise. Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that Lyles will permanently stay in the starting rotation to replace Robbie Erlin.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Option for Monday spot start?•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Will move to bullpen•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: In mix for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Agrees to major-league deal•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Rocked for seven earned runs•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Friday's loss•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...