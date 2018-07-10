Lyles (forearm) threw his first bullpen session Monday since landing on the disabled list June 24, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Cassavell added that Lyles' next scheduled bullpen session will take place Wednesday, and a rehab start in the minors during the All-Star break seems likely. If all goes well, the 27-year-old could return to the majors shortly after the mid-summer classic. Lyles owns a 4.46 ERA (4.79 ERA as a starter) over 66.2 innings, so it is unclear if he will immediately rejoin the rotation once he is ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories