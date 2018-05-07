Lyles will get the nod for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles is scheduled to make his first start of the season after posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.07 WHIP to go along with 16 strikeouts through 19.2 innings out of the bullpen. He logged a poor outing April 29 against the Mets when he allowed four runs in 1.2 innings of work, but he's been pretty solid otherwise. Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that Lyles will permanently stay in the starting rotation to replace Robbie Erlin.