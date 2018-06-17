Lyles (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out six as the Padres fell 1-0 to the Braves.

A grooved fastball to Charlie Culberson leading off the fifth inning wound up in the seats, and with Sean Newcomb and the Atlanta bullpen combining on a four-hitter, that was one mistake too many for Lyles. The right-hander has delivered three quality starts in eight outings since moving into the rotation, and he'll carry a 4.45 ERA into his next start Friday in San Francisco.