Padres' Jordan Lyles: Tough-luck loser Saturday
Lyles (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out six as the Padres fell 1-0 to the Braves.
A grooved fastball to Charlie Culberson leading off the fifth inning wound up in the seats, and with Sean Newcomb and the Atlanta bullpen combining on a four-hitter, that was one mistake too many for Lyles. The right-hander has delivered three quality starts in eight outings since moving into the rotation, and he'll carry a 4.45 ERA into his next start Friday in San Francisco.
