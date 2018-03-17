Padres' Jordan Lyles: Will move to bullpen
Lyles was told that he is no longer an option for one of the Padres' final rotation spots, AJ Cassavell reports.
The 27-year-old was already a longshot to make the rotation at the start of spring training, but his poor performance in exhibition play sealed his fate. Lyles will still have to compete for a bullpen job in the final weeks of camp after posting a career-worst 7.75 ERA across 69.2 innings last season.
