Alfaro was added to the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Alfaro was set to come off the bench in the opener of Tuesday's twin bill, but he will join the lineup in place of Luke Voit, who was traded to the Nationals after the initial lineup was posted. Alfaro will bat cleanup serve as the designated hitter in the first game, and he could start behind the plate in Game 2.