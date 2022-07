Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Alfaro accounted for the Padres' fifth and final homer of the game, a fifth-inning blast that also produced their last runs. He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 11-for-31 (.355) in that span. The 29-year-old catcher has seven homers, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored, a stolen base and 13 doubles in 60 contests while slashing .277/.312/.446.