Alfaro (knee) isn't likely to need a trip to the injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Alfaro was pulled from Monday's loss to San Francisco after hurting his right knee and wasn't in the lineup either of the subsequent two days. However, it doesn't appear that the injury is serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL. The Padres have a day off Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to return for the series opener in Washington on Friday.