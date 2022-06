Alfaro went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer run and two walks in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Alfaro got the start at catcher and provided half of San Diego's runs with his blast to centerfield in the sixth inning. He reached base a season-high four times in the contest and extended his modest hitting streak to four games. Over that stretch, Alfaro is slashing .500/.571/.833 with a double, a homer, two RBI and four runs.