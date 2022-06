Alfaro went 2-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 12-5 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Padres backup catcher joined in on the action Tuesday night as the Padres got to the Cubs bullpen for 11 runs. He is behind Austin Nola on the depth chart and will likely continue to sit as much as he starts. The 29-year-old catcher is hitting a respectable .272 on the year, albeit in only 112 plate appearances.