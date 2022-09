Alfaro (knee) has gone 4-for-15 with two home runs and four RBI through four rehab appearances for Triple-A El Paso.

Alfaro began the rehab assignment Sept. 1 and has played four straight days, collecting exactly one hit in each of those contests. The catcher landed on the injured list Aug. 26, with the move backdated to the previous day. That means he could return to the Padres as soon as Monday for the first game of a home series against Arizona.