Alfaro is not included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Alfaro looked like a potential beneficiary of primary designated hitter Luke Voit's (biceps) move to the injured list Sunday, but the former has now sat out both of the Padres' first two games against the Reds to begin the week. He was on the bench Tuesday when southpaw Reiver Sanmartin was on the hill, and he'll be riding pine again Wednesday with right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez twirling for the Reds. Luis Campusano will draw his second start in a row as the Padres' DH and may be ahead of Alfaro in the pecking order for the time being.