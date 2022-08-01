site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro isn't starting Monday against Colorado, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Alfaro has alternated starts behind the dish recently, and he'll take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday. Austin Nola is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
