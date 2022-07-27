site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday
Alfaro isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Detroit.
Alfaro is getting a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a double, three RBI, a run, a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Austin Nola will start behind the plate and bat fifth.
