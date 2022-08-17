site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-jorge-alfaro-not-starting-wednesday-846609 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alfaro isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Alfaro returned from a knee injury Sunday but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read