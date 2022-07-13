site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday
Alfaro isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Alfaro is getting a breather after he hit .200 with three runs and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Austin Nola will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
