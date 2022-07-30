site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-jorge-alfaro-out-of-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Out of Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Afaro is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
Alfaro has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .355 with one home run and eight RBI over his last nine games. Austin Nola will start behind the dish and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read