Alfaro was removed from Monday's loss to San Francisco due to a knee issue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro initially remained in the game after being evaluated on the field, but he was replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola in the eighth inning. Alfaro dealt with right knee inflammation in late June and early July, though it's not yet certain whether the issue that resulted in his removal Monday is related. The backstop is off to a slow start to August, doing 3-for-17 with three RBI and eight strikeouts through five games.