Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Receives Sunday off
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Alfaro went 0-for-3 during Saturday's contest and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Austin Nola will work behind the plate and bat seventh.
