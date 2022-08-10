site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Alfaro was removed from Monday's game due to a knee injury and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
