Alfaro (knee) started as the designated hitter in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Per Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Alfaro has been dealing with right knee inflammation, and he had logged only one at-bat (as a pinch hitter) over the Padres' past three games prior to Saturday. Though it's a good sign that the veteran backstop was able to work as the team's DH in the third game of the series against the Dodgers, it's unclear when he'll be ready to get back behind the plate.