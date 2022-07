Alfaro will be on the bench Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Alfaro finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, suggesting he's back in a bench role after looking like a regular throughout much of the second half of June. His .793 OPS easily beats fellow catcher Austin Nola's .613 mark, but it will be Nola who starts behind the plate Friday.