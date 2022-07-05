Alfaro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Since Alfaro recently shook off a knee injury and because the Padres are playing a day game after a night game, he'll get a breather while Austin Nola checks in behind the plate. Though Alfaro's strikeouts have been mounting of late (42.5 percent rate over his past 10 games), he's still managed to remain somewhat serviceable at the plate with a .685 OPS over that stretch. Alfaro still appears to be ahead of Nola on the depth chart.