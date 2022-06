Alfaro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Alfaro will take a seat for the day game after he was in the lineup each of the past three contests, which included starts behind the plate Sunday and Tuesday. Austin Nola will serve as the Padres' catcher in the series finale in place of Alfaro, who went 2-for-5 with a three-run double in Tuesday's 7-6 loss.