Mateo (COVID-19) was added to the Padres' taxi squad Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Mateo was expected to be part of the big-league roster when San Diego acquired him in late June, but he tested positive for COVID-19 early in summer camp and had been working his way back into shape at the team's alternate training site since late July. As part of the taxi squad, Mateo is working out with the Padres during their road visit to Los Angeles, but he cannot participate in games unless he is first moved to the active roster. It remains to be seen when -- or if -- San Diego plans to work Mateo into their infield mix.