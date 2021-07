Mateo entered Sunday's loss to the Nationals as a pinch runner and stole two bases in addition to scoring a run.

The speedster ran for Victor Caratini with the Padres trailing by a run in the ninth inning. He promptly stole second base, then swiped third and came around to score the tying run on a Trent Grisham single. Mateo's speed gives him value to the big club, but he hasn't started a game since June 13 and is batting only .200 with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate this season.