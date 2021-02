Mateo will have the chance to compete for the backup center fielder job during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mateo played center field in 29 minor-league contests in 2017 and got one start there with the Padres last season, so he's not a complete stranger to the position. He'll be vying for an Opening Day roster spot during spring training, though his struggles at the plate last season suggest that he's not certain to make the cut.