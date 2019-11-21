Padres' Jorge Ona: Added to 40-man roster
Ona (shoulder) was added to the Padres' 40-man roster Wednesday.
Given how strong the Padres' farm system is and the amount of solid prospects they left unprotected ahead of the Rule 5 draft, this was a strong vote of confidence for Ona, whose season was cut short due to shoulder surgery. Prior to the injury, he hit .348 with five home runs in 25 games at Double-A. Look for him to spend most, if not all of 2020 in the upper levels of the minors.
