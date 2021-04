Ona was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday.

Ona will begin the 2021 season in the minors after he hit .105 with one home run, two RBI and 11 strikeouts in 11 spring games this year. However, he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will keep him sidelined early in the year. The severity of Ona's injury isn't yet clear, and the Padres haven't announced a timetable for his return.