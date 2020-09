Ona was recalled by the Padres and will start Monday's game against the Rockies.

Ona was recalled to provide a right-handed bat for the Padres after Luis Campusano (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The 23-year-old was dominant over 25 games at the Triple-A level last year as he slashed .348/.417/.539 with five home runs and 18 RBI. He'll serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Monday.