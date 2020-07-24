site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Ona: Does not make active roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Ona is not part of the Padres' 30-man roster.
Ona has yet to play above the Double-A level, so he was never a serious candidate for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old will open the campaign developing his tools at the team's alternate training site.
