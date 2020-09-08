Ona went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 1-0 win over Colorado.
It was a quiet day for San Diego's usually potent offense as the team mustered just six hits and one run overall. Ona grounded out in his first major-league at-bat and drew a four-pitch walk his second time up before reaching on an error in his third trip to the plate. He was then lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. The rookie functioned as the team's designated hitter in his debut, but it remains to be seen how -- and how often -- he'll be deployed moving forward.