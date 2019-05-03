Padres' Jorge Ona: Huge April in Double-A
Ona slashed .367/.441/.582 for Double-A Amarillo in April, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
The 22-year-old is locked in at the dish in Double-A, as he's bagged 29 hits over 79 at-bats, five of which have left the yard. He's also showed good plate discipline, drawing 11 walks which has helped the excellent on-base percentage. Per Center, Ona is top five in the Texas League in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, RBI and on-base percentage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...