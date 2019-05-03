Ona slashed .367/.441/.582 for Double-A Amarillo in April, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

The 22-year-old is locked in at the dish in Double-A, as he's bagged 29 hits over 79 at-bats, five of which have left the yard. He's also showed good plate discipline, drawing 11 walks which has helped the excellent on-base percentage. Per Center, Ona is top five in the Texas League in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, RBI and on-base percentage.

