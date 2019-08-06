Padres' Jorge Ona: Rehabbing from shoulder surgery
Ona underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in July, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ona had been on the shelf at Double-A Amarillo since May 3 before opting more surgery more than two months later after treating the shoulder injury through rest and rehab proved unsuccessful. The Padres are hopeful the 22-year-old outfielder will be close to full strength by next spring, but the injury could result in the organization choosing not to protect him from the Rule 5 draft this winter. Ona was off to a hot start with Amarillo before being shut down, slashing .348/.417/.539 (166 wRC+) across 103 plate appearances.
