Padres' Jorge Ona: Sent to minor-league camp
Ona (shoulder) was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ona collected a pair of hits -- including a home run -- in seven Cactus League at-bats in his first game action since undergoing shoulder surgery last July. He'll likely head to Double-A Amarillo to begin the 2020 campaign.
