Ona, 20, is hitting .378 over his last 10 games for Low-A Fort Wayne.

The Cuban import is now hitting over .300 on the season, though he is still striking out a bit too much. Ona has 80 strikeouts in 79 contests. His power stroke remains a work in progress, though the Padres expect that in time the home runs will come as well. Ona remains a prospect to watch for San Diego.