Ona (shoulder) will have his workload monitored throughout spring training, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Ona is recovering from a torn labrum that limited him to 25 minor-league games last season. While the team will take a cautious approach with the 23-year-old as he participates in his first big-league camp, Padres general manager A.J. Preller indicated that Ona "has had a good recovery." The young outfielder is likely to begin the season at the Double-A level.