Quintana was traded from the Brewers to the Padres on Thursday along with Nestor Cortes (elbow) and cash in exchange for Brandon Lockridge.

Quintana received a significant signing bonus out of Venezuela in January of 2024, but he has been just OK in rookie ball. The 18-year-old infielder has a .264/.349/.403 slash line with three home runs and 19 steals in 50 games in the Arizona Complex League.