Azocar went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Azocar's ninth-inning blast produced the final score. The 27-year-old outfielder needed 142 games to hit his first career homer, though he's had few chances this year with just 73 plate appearances over 44 contests. He's done alright when given the chance to hit, slashing .269/.300/.373 with eight RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and seven stolen bases, though he's likely to end the year in a part-time role at best.