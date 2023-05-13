An MRI on Azocar's injured left elbow revealed no damage, and the outfielder is hoping that an injection and rest will allow him to resume baseball activities, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There were initial concerns that Azocar could have a loose body in his elbow, but the MRI confirmed that to not be the case. However, he's been shut down from baseball activity while the swelling in his elbow subsides, per MLB.com. It's not clear when Azocar may be able to return to action, but he doesn't appear close to rejoining San Diego.