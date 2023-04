Azocar remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

As anticipated, Azocar's run as a quasi-everyday player in the San Diego outfield came to an end last Thursday, when Fernando Tatis was reinstated from his 80-game suspension and cleared to make his 2023 debut. Tatis, Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have now served as the Padres' starting outfield for five games in a row, leaving no room in the lineup for Azocar.