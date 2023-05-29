Azocar went 1-for-3 with a run, two RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a loss to the Yankees.

Azocar wasn't in the original lineup, but he got the start after Juan Soto (back) was scratched. Azocar rounded the bases after singling in the second inning, completing a little-league homer on a pair of New York throwing errors. The speedy outfielder came off the injured list May 20 but had seen minimal time since since his return, going 0-for-3 prior to Sunday. Soto is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, which will presumably push Azocar back to the bench.