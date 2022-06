Azocar went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Phillies.

With Trent Grisham (shoulder) out of the lineup, Azocar was able to pick up his fifth straight start in the outfield. Grisham is considered day-to-day and could be ready to return to center field Tuesday in Arizona following Monday's off day, but Azocar would still have a potential path to playing time in right field, where he would occupy the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Nomar Mazara.