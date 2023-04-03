Azocar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
Azocar got his second start in right field Sunday, with both coming against left-handed starters. The speedy outfielder displayed his speed in the third inning, reaching on an infield single, taking second on a wild pitch and subsequently swiping third before coming home on a Xander Bogaerts homer. Azocar looks to be locked into the short side of a right-field platoon with David Dahl for the time being, though that will change when Fernando Tatis is eligible to return from his suspension.